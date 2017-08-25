UPDATE: Motorcycle rider killed in Albany collision identified

A motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Third Avenue and Madison Street about 7:30 Friday morning.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and at 9:15, Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB News that the man died.

The coroner identified the man as Kipp Marquel Ross, 23, of Albany.

Madison was reduced to one lane, and was backed up for a time.

Police turned cars around coming down Third heading toward Madison, while they crews cleared the scene.

