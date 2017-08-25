Optometrists urge safe habits during contact lens health week

People should never use tap water to clean their contacts (Source: WALB)

Contact lens can be a big danger to a person's eyes if not worn correctly (Source: WALB)

Its recommended people visit an eye doctor at least once a year (Source: WALB)

Eye damage has been a hot topic this week after Monday's eclipse.

But for those who wear contact lenses, those contacts can be just as big of a danger to a person's eyes as the sun.

This week is Contact Lens Health Week.

Optometrists are using the week to remind people of how healthy wear and care of your contact lenses can keep your vision intact.

A study by the CDC found most teens who wear contact lens are putting themselves at risk for infection. The study found a majority of adults also reported at least one risky behavior with contact lenses.

Optometrist Kelly Cleary at Vision Source Eye Care in Albany said those risky behaviors include not visiting your eye doctor regularly or keeping your lenses longer than recommended. Cleary said those risky behaviors can lead to serious eye infections or even permanent vision loss.

She said it's important people clean their lenses, but stresses the importance of what is being used to clean them.

"Tap water in the eye can also cause a very serious infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis which can be visually devastating if left untreated," said Cleary.

Here are other recommendations to keep eyes healthy:

Wear lenses as directed and exchange them as prescribed.

Change out the contact lens case regularly.

Don't sleep in your contact lenses unless an eye doctor says it is safe to do so.

Do not swim or shower while wearing contact lenses.

Clean contact lenses with a fresh solution. Don't use tap water.

Visit an eye doctor regularly at least once a year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!