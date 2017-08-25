Armed robbery suspects arrested in Thomasville

Two armed robbery suspects have been arrested in Thomasville early Friday morning.

Bainbridge investigators said Kealeeon Miranda and Derrell Perry were behind at least 10 armed robberies across the state including an armed robbery at the J&M Liquor Store in Baker County.

Surveillance video from the J&M Liquor Store shows two men walking into the store, looking around for a few minutes before walking behind the counter. Police said they took money from the register before making the clerk sit on a stool as they left. Police said they were also behind armed robberies in Bainbridge and Grady County.

Investigators told WALB News 10 it was a tip that came in from our newscast that led them to the two men.

They are interviewing the two men in Thomas County right now.

The Thomasville Police Department, The Thomas County Sheriff's Office, Grady County Sheriff's Office, and the Baker County Sheriff's Office were involved in arresting the two.

We're working to learn about the first court appearance for the two suspects.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10's Desirae Duncan will have more on Today in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!