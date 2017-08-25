News to know for Friday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

(Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Mauro Eligio boards up his home on the Southside of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in preparation of Hurricane Harvey.

TIFT CO. ARMED ROBBERY

A manhunt is underway for a gunman in Tifton after a store clerk was shot during an armed robbery. It happened around 9 p.m. at the short stop food mart and Short Street. The sheriff said the clerk is recovering from non-life threatening injuries right now. There is no word yet on the suspect or if anything was stolen.

THOMAS CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASES STATEMENT

For the first time since a fatal deputy involved shooting, Thomas County Sheriff's Office officials spoke on camera to WALB News 10. The shooting took place last Tuesday on Magnolia Street in Thomasville. Many in the community have voiced concern about not hearing from the Sheriff's Office since the incident happened. Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office said as soon as more facts are released about the incident by the GBI, the Sheriff's Office will comment as needed and necessary.

VIGIL FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE VICTIMS

More than one hundred people came together in Cordele Thursday night, holding a candlelight vigil following the shooting deaths of two men Wednesday night. The vigil was held at 24th Avenue between 10th and 11 streets. Community leaders and pastors prayed for peace and healing for the families of the two murdered men. Police say they are still contacting family and will release the names of the murdered men today. Pastors and leaders asked the community to get involved and provide information on the shootings to police, to help prevent more violent crimes in the future.

MISSING SAILOR’S MOM SPEAKS OUT

The mother of one of the sailors who went missing on after the USS John McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore is speaking out. Cynthia Kimball, the mother of Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Hoagland III, lives on Fort Benning and said what happened was not supposed to happen, and that her son loved what he was doing. “He was proud of who he was and what he was doing, and every place he went, he sent me pictures. Can't tell you how much pictures I have of the ocean. He loved it. He loved it very much,” said Kimball.

TRACKING HARVEY

Harvey continued to intensify as it steered for the Texas coast, with the forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm. The hurricane with the potential for up to three feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges could be the fiercest such storm to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. Forecasters labeled Harvey a "life-threatening storm" that posed a "grave risk" as millions of people braced for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles inland. Landfall was predicted for late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile stretch of coastline about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

