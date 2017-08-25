SLIDESHOW: The safest cities in Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SLIDESHOW: The safest cities in Georgia

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Do you know which one of Georgia's 524 cities is the safest?

The rankings, done by Safewise.com, looked at violent crime and property crime data from the 2015 FBI Crime Report statistics. The website eliminated cities that had fewer than 4,000 residents and any cities that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

Violent crimes that were looked at were murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes were burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor-vehicle theft. The rankings are based on the likelihood of these crimes occurring out of 1,000 people in each city.

  1. Johns Creek
  2. Milton
  3. Senoia
  4. Summerville
  5. Braselton
  6. Perry
  7. Tyrone
  8. Peachtree City
  9. Port Wentworth
  10. Flowery Branch
  11. Grovetown
  12. Hampton
  13. Kennesaw
  14. Roswell
  15. Canton
  16. Jefferson
  17. Holly Springs
  18. Alpharetta
  19. Woodstock
  20. Auburn
  21. Commerce
  22. Richmond Hill
  23. McRae
  24. Jackson
  25. Social Circle
  26. Folkston
  27. Sandy Springs
  28. Euharlee
  29. Brookhaven
  30. Suwanee
  31. Byron
  32. Loganville
  33. Acworth
  34. Smyrna
  35. Pooler
  36. Palmetto
  37. Adairsville
  38. Cairo
  39. Newman
  40. Temple
  41. Manchester
  42. Decatur
  43. Statesboro
  44. Dalton
  45. Fayetteville
  46. Powder Springs
  47. Hinesville
  48. Winder
  49. McDonough
  50. Lawrenceville
  51. Snellville
  52. Athens
  53. Bremen
  54. Gainesville
  55. Metter
  56. Camilla
  57. Calhoun
  58. Norcross
  59. Centerville
  60. Savannah
  61. Dunwoody
  62. Marietta
  63. Fairburn
  64. Sylvester
  65. Villa Rica
  66. Bainbridge
  67. Eatonton
  68. Lilburn
  69. Carrollton
  70. Milledgeville
  71. Fort Valley
  72. Madison
  73. Cornelia
  74. Dublin
  75. Adel
  76. Jonesboro
  77. Rome
  78. Lafayette
  79. Covington
  80. Nashville
  81. Warner Robins
  82. Fitzgerald
  83. Sandersville
  84. Baxley
  85. Columbus
  86. Conyers
  87. Forsyth
  88. Albany
  89. Thomasville
  90. LaGrange
  91. Toccoa
  92. Atlanta
  93. Jesup
  94. Forest Park
  95. Locust Grove
  96. Cordele
  97. Americus
  98. Douglasville
  99. Vidalia
  100. Brunswick

