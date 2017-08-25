SLIDESHOW: The safest cities in Georgia

Do you know which one of Georgia's 524 cities is the safest?

The rankings, done by Safewise.com, looked at violent crime and property crime data from the 2015 FBI Crime Report statistics. The website eliminated cities that had fewer than 4,000 residents and any cities that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

Violent crimes that were looked at were murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes were burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor-vehicle theft. The rankings are based on the likelihood of these crimes occurring out of 1,000 people in each city.

Mobile users: Click here to see the slideshow

Johns Creek Milton Senoia Summerville Braselton Perry Tyrone Peachtree City Port Wentworth Flowery Branch Grovetown Hampton Kennesaw Roswell Canton Jefferson Holly Springs Alpharetta Woodstock Auburn Commerce Richmond Hill McRae Jackson Social Circle Folkston Sandy Springs Euharlee Brookhaven Suwanee Byron Loganville Acworth Smyrna Pooler Palmetto Adairsville Cairo Newman Temple Manchester Decatur Statesboro Dalton Fayetteville Powder Springs Hinesville Winder McDonough Lawrenceville Snellville Athens Bremen Gainesville Metter Camilla Calhoun Norcross Centerville Savannah Dunwoody Marietta Fairburn Sylvester Villa Rica Bainbridge Eatonton Lilburn Carrollton Milledgeville Fort Valley Madison Cornelia Dublin Adel Jonesboro Rome Lafayette Covington Nashville Warner Robins Fitzgerald Sandersville Baxley Columbus Conyers Forsyth Albany Thomasville LaGrange Toccoa Atlanta Jesup Forest Park Locust Grove Cordele Americus Douglasville Vidalia Brunswick

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!