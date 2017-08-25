Macon State Prison officer discovers drone with contraband - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Macon State Prison officer discovers drone with contraband

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
A drone was found with contraband at Macon State Prison on Thursday. (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook page) A drone was found with contraband at Macon State Prison on Thursday. (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook page)
MACON CO., GA (WALB) -

A drone with contraband was discovered by an officer at a Macon County prison on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

In a Facebook post, the department explained that a Macon State Prison perimeter officer noticed a drone had crashed. 

The officer 'contained' the drone and an institutional investigator searched it.

While searching the drone, the investigator found three cell phones wrapped in a black cloth.

The phones and drone were confiscated.

