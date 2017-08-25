Race2Escape: You pay to get in, but can you get out?

You are locked in a room. You're given clues, puzzles and 60 minutes to get out. Who are you bringing with you to help you escape?

Race2Escape is the first live action escape room to come to Albany and it will be opening on September 1.

Escape rooms have popped up all over the country and taken social media by storm.

How it works:

Pick your team: You can Race2Escape solo, or invite friends to help you get out. Choose wisely y'all.

Pick your room: Race2Escape will offer three different rooms, each one serving up different challenges. You can choose from the following: The Genius Test Hostage in Toyland Antigravity

Get there early: Race2Escape suggests getting there about 15 minutes before your booked time. Participants will have to sign a waiver and watch a video before the game.

Get out: Once you're in the room, you and whoever else is with you (which could include other participants, not in your group) have to figure out how to escape.

Celebrate: Once you make it out of the room (if you do) you can take pictures with your group, grab a soda and purchase a t-shirt.

The website booking page lists the cost to participate at $25 per person. To go ahead and book your escape, visit Race2Escape's website.

R2E has an FAQ page if you have questions. For anything that may not be included there, you can also contact Race2Escape.

The easy part is getting in, but then you have to figure out how to escape. Good luck to those adventurous enough to take on Race2Escape.

