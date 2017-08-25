Race 2 Escape: You pay to get in, but can you get out?

The game involves being trapped in a room with 60 minutes to escape. (Source: WALB)

You are locked in a room. You're given clues, puzzles and 60 minutes to get out. Who are you bringing with you to help you escape?

Race 2 Escape is the first live-action escape room to come to Albany and had its soft opening on Saturday.

Escape rooms have popped up all over the country and taken social media by storm.

How it works:

Pick your team: You can Race 2 Escape solo, or invite friends to help you get out. Choose wisely y'all.

Pick your room: Race 2 Escape currently offers one themed room to escape, but will eventually offer three different rooms in the next month, each one serving up different challenges: The Genius Test The Genius Test - Race 2 Escape Hostage in Toyland - Coming Soon Antigravity - Coming Soon

Get there early: Race 2 Escape suggests getting there about 15 minutes before your booked time. Participants will have to sign a waiver and watch a video before the game.

Get out: Once you're in the room, you and whoever else is with you (which could include other participants, not in your group) have to figure out how to escape.

Celebrate: Once you make it out of the room (if you do) you can take pictures with your group and purchase a t-shirt.

The website booking page lists the cost to participate at $25 per person. To go ahead and book your escape, visit Race 2 Escape's website.

R2E is located at 2510 Archwood Drive and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

R2E has an FAQ page if you have questions. For anything that may not be included there, you can also contact Race 2 Escape.

Roger Russell brought the game to Albany. He traveled to the one in Orlando and decided he wanted to open one himself.

Russell and a small team came up with all of the ideas for the rooms.

"So every riddle, every clue, every room, every square inch was completely designed by me and my team. So there's nothing like it anywhere, period. These are all unique designs just for Albany from us," said Russell.

The game is for people of all ages. Puzzles and riddles range in difficulty.

The easy part is getting in, but then you have to figure out how to escape. Good luck to those adventurous enough to take on Race 2 Escape.

