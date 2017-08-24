Lee Co. commission prepares letter against ‘unprecedented actions'

Lee County commissioners continued the war of words and opposing letters against the Dougherty County Commission, as they continue the fight for their proposed hospital Thursday night at a commission meeting.

First, commissioners announced no tax increase for the next fiscal year.

The government operations millage rate was rolled back while increasing the gross mills for the county schools operation so that the total rate stayed the same.

Commissioners said they finished the fiscal year with a surplus and could be increasing services next year.

Then, at the special called meeting, commissioners announced they were authorizing their lawyers to send notice to the Georgia Department of Community Health and the Federal Trade Commission about what they called Dougherty County commissioners "unprecedented actions" opposing the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

"To let them know our feelings about some of the things the Dougherty County Commission is doing in this regard and that the FTC has been notified," said Lee County Commission Vice Chairman Billy Mathis.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is prohibited from objecting to any potential hospital in the same area for five years due to a settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission.

But it's the Dougherty County commissioners who stated they were sending a letter to the Department of Community Health opposing the Lee County medical center, saying it would harm Dougherty County's economy.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!