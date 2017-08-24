Leadership Albany holds annual alumni reception

Leadership Albany, an organization focused on pairing community enrichment with extensive leadership training modules, held their annual alumni reception Thursday night at Chehaw.

More than 90 people attended, including both alumni and new class members.

The new class is comprised of 30 community leaders from the business, education, government and non-profit sectors.

Former Executive Director Mary Ligon was also honored for her 18 years of service.

