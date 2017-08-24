Albany-Dougherty, Co. chosen as host city for leadership program

Albany-Dougherty, County was chosen as the host city for the Gamechangers Leadership Program.

It's a leadership action program that makes a tangible impact in selected cities by bringing young adults to offer ideas and solve problems.

Fifty members throughout the state will participate in the program next January through June in Albany.

It's sponsored by GeorgiaForward, a nonprofit working to improve cross-sector and statewide partnerships by engaging young professionals.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said students will help leaders think differently about the city's challenges.

"What can we be doing with downtown development? How can we maximize our tourism industry? How can we continue to attract certain types of jobs and industries? So it's really looking at some key areas that are foundational for our community and thinking about different ways to approach them strategically," said Holmes.

Those interested in participating in spring 2018 Gamechangers Leadership Program must be ages 24 to 40.

All applications must be received by midnight on Oct 6th.

Click here for more details on the application process.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!