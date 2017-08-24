ASU hosts INROADS informational session

Dozens of Albany State University students learned about internships with Fortune 500 companies Thursday afternoon.

ASU Career Services held an INROADS informational session.

The organization provides minority students with job opportunities through corporate internships.

Students had the chance to meet with an INROADS recruiter.

ASU senior Kadarius Moore shared his experience after spending the past two summers with defense company Lockheed Martin.

Recently, Moore received a job offer with the company.

"Make sure you take every single opportunity that you can because you never know what great things can come about," said Moore. "I didn't know I would end up with a full-time position with this particular company."

"We can directly position students to those companies that may not have access. It's a win, win for students and the company," explained INROADS Recruiter Angela Karanja.

Last year, five ASU students landed internships through INROADS and earned $6,000 to $10,000 over the summer.

Students interested in the program must have a 3.0 GPA and it's open to all students except for graduating seniors.

