1 shot in Tifton store armed robbery

A Tifton convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery Thursday night, according to Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough.

The sheriff said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Short Stop Food Mart in the 600 block of Short Street.

According to Scarbrough, the clerk suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators have responded to the scene.

There is no word on the suspect or if anything was stolen at this time.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

