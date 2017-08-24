Candlelight vigil held in Cordele for murdered men

The vigil was held at 24th Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. (Source: Sheriff Billy Hancock)

More than 100 people came together Thursday night in Cordele to hold a candlelight vigil following the shooting death of two men Wednesday night.

The vigil was held at 24th Avenue between 10th and 11th streets.

Community leaders and pastors prayed for peace and healing for the families of the two murdered men.

Police said they are still contacting family and will release the names of the murdered men on Friday.

Cordele police also said that the investigation is still ongoing and have provided no motive or made any arrests at this time.

Pastors and leaders at the vigil asked the community to get involved and provide information on the shootings to police, to help prevent more violent crimes in the future.

