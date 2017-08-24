VSU welcomes back students with "The Happening"

The happening had an array of events, including a dunk tank. (Source: WALB)

The happening is a networking event for VSU students and businesses of Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of students and community members gathered on the main lawn for Valdosta State University's "The Happening" Thursday.

The purpose of the event is to get the students involved not only on campus but off campus as well.

Dozens of business owners ranging from restaurants to insurance companies promoted their products as well as internships, jobs and volunteering opportunities.

Senior Nick Bell said all students should take advantage of this event if they want to get involved.

“This is a great way to meet other organizations to get your face known, just to express your interest. It's just a great way to get back involved,” said Bell.

This annual event is the official welcome for all VSU students old and new.

