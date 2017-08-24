Albany resident displaced after house fire

An Albany resident was displaced Thursday night after a fire caused about $8,000 worth of damage to their home.

Firefighters surveyed the damage to the home in the 1500 block of Rena Avenue.

Fire officials said there was heavy smoke and flames in the back of the house.

It took about 15 minutes to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

