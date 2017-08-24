New MCLB facility revealed, honors late Medal of Honor recipient

A new weapons storage and inspection facility was revealed on Thursday at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

An announcement that held special meaning for the family of late Chief Warrant Officer Harold E. Wilson, who the building was named after.

He was a Medal of Honor recipient who once worked on the base as the adjutant.

Wilson's son, John Wilson, joined long-time friends and veteran's for the ceremony.

John said he's proud to see his father's legacy continue.

"It's such an honor for the family to be able to be here for this event that recognizes my dad's dedication and service to the county, to the Marine Corps. Deep down, he would be proud," said John.

The Harold E. Weapons Storage and Inspection Facility provides additional security measures and communication capability for the base.

The $14.5 million project creates one place to inspect, repair and test equipment.

