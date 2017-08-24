2 indicted in Riverside Apartments murder

Two people were indicted on murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at Riverside Apartments (Source: WALB)

Two people are now indicted following a fatal shooting at an Albany apartment complex.

Dougherty D.A. Greg Edwards said Darius Williams and Ophelia Haggerty were indicted Wednesday on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Albany police said Williams and Haggerty were charged with killing Anthony Wright, 21, at the Riverside Apartments on June 11th.

Edwards said a social media post is thought to have been the catalyst that led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!