Hidden painted rocks offer free admission to Chehaw

Burnette hopes the rocks will spread a little happiness across the community. (Source: WALB)

The rocks are hidden around Albany at businesses, restaurants and popular destinations. (Source: WALB)

Finding one of these rocks will earn you a free park and zoo admission to Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

You may have come across a free entry to Chehaw without even knowing it.

This week, Chehaw hid painted rocks across Albany.

The rocks can be found at restaurants, businesses and popular spots around town.

If you find a rock, you can return it to Chehaw for a free entry to the park and zoo.

Or, you can send them a picture of you with the rock on social media and they will mail you a free pass.

Even though the rocks have only been across town for a few days, Chehaw has already seen a great response from the community.

"This is a great positive movement. It gets people outside spreading joy to strangers. You get to stop for a minute and be happy and we wanted to be involved with that," said Director of Community Engagement Morgan Burnette.

Once found, Chehaw encourages you to hide the rocks again for other people to find.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!