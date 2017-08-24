Thomasville city leaders seek input on West Jackson project

Exciting plans are in the works for West Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville. (Source: WALB)

A proposed project will focus on the area of West Jackson Street from Madison Street to Remington Avenue at the railroad crossing.

Some improvement ideas that have been pitched are improved sidewalks, improved parking, pedestrian lighting, and signage and wayfinding.

City leaders said this project will rely heavily on public input to help shape the final design.

"Right now we are in the middle of the public engagement process so we can create not only a plan that works for the community but our merchants in this area," said Lauren Radford.

This fall, city leaders plan to do a discovery walk with community members and business owners to discuss the project.

No date has been set yet for that event.

