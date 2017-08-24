Mother says someone tried to set house on fire while little girl asleep inside

One Albany woman is thanking her quick-thinking neighbor for jumping in when her house was on fire.

It happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Avenue.

Cheyenne Harris said her daughter was asleep in the front room of the house, right where the fire started, at the hands of someone else.

No one was hurt.

Luckily, she said she had some helpful neighbors who stepped in to help.

"It had to start from the bottom," said Harris. "That's what the fire department said."

Harris said she's confused and mostly hurt to think someone tried to set her house on fire Tuesday night.

"It's a hurting feeling," she said. "I just hope whoever did it, they come forward, or if they know somebody, they say something. It's my child's life that I was worried about. I wasn't even worried about mine."

Harris said the fire started right outside the front bedroom, where her 5-year-old daughter was sleeping.

Harris didn't even know about the fire or smell smoke until someone outside tried to let her know.

"We were just cooking, and someone came and they were blowing the horn. I was like, 'Who's blowing the horn at this time of night?' So, when I opened the door, she was like, 'Your house is on fire. Get out now!' The first thing that came to my mind was to grab my baby. So I grabbed her and we came outside," she said.

Before Harris knew it, another neighbor came running up with a bucket of water, trying to put the fire out.

He ended up using this garden hose to put out the flames.

"I was like, 'If it wasn't for y'all, if it wasn't for that car that came by and told us, we would have been gone. The whole house would have been gone," said Harris.

Harris said a neighbor saw a young man set the house on fire and run away.

He said the man was wearing a dark colored shirt and light pants.

Harris said she doesn't know why anyone would do this and hopes someone will come forward.

"Albany is so small," she said, "So I'm sure if it was a kid like they said, they told somebody. Somebody knows something."

If you have any information about this arson case, you could earn a reward.

Call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS, or the Albany Fire Department at 431-3262.

