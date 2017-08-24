Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office releases statement after fatal deputy involved shooting

Much like the rest of the Thomasville community, the Sheriff's Office officials said they are waiting on the conclusion of the GBI investigation to get more information about what happened. (Source: WALB)

For the first time since a fatal deputy involved shooting, Thomas County Sheriff's Office officials spoke on camera with WALB.

The shooting took place last Tuesday on Magnolia Street in Thomasville. Police said Herbert Gilbert, 37, was shot and killed in the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified Josh Smith as the deputy who shot him.

Much like the rest of the Thomasville community, the sheriff's office officials said they are waiting for the GBI to complete its investigation to get more information about what happened.

When the GBI takes over an investigation, they are called in within minutes of the shooting or incident in question.

The purpose of this is to give the case a fresh pair of eyes, and a fair review of what took place.

In this case, the GBI arrived on scene, interviewed the drug agent or agents involved and witnesses.

The sheriff's office then turned over any and all information pertaining to the case, which included body camera footage, dash camera footage and the warrants they were serving.

Many in the community have voiced their concern about not hearing from the sheriff's office since the incident happened.

"This has been a very difficult week for us at the sheriff's office, our hearts, thoughts, prayers go out to our community. A tragic event occurred last week and it's really been difficult that we haven't been able to respond to comments or questions that have been made because of the investigation," said Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

A lot of people have reached out, asking about the actions the sheriff's office has taken so far since the shooting.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Smith is on administrative leave.

That means Smith is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Jones said as soon as more facts are released about the incident by the GBI, the sheriff's office will comment as needed and necessary.

The sheriff's office will most likely release a statement following the conclusion of the GBI Investigation.

