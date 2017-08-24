Lack of rain causing problem for South Georgia farmers

Owner, Mark Daniel know the drought situation could be worse but still hopes for rain. (Source: WALB)

Mark Daniel uses the flooding irrigation technique to water his field of corn. (Source: WALB)

Due to the lack of rain, topsoil is beginning to dry out across South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

This year has brought more rain to South Georgia fields.

However, the recent lack of rainfall is causing problems for farmers.

The land at Mark's Melon Patch has been drying up over the past two weeks, causing owner, Mark Daniel to increase his irrigating.

Each day Daniel irrigates, it costs him a few hundred dollars.

Daniel is currently using a flood irrigation technique on this field that will soon become his fall corn maze.

Despite the lack of rainfall on his land, Daniel describes how the ground conditions are much better than a year ago.

"Last year if you went down a foot deep, it was dry as a bone. Right now if you go down a foot deep into the subsoil, it is pretty moist. So it's a lot easier when you are irrigating the top few inches of soil and letting it trickle down than it is if you don't have any moisture down a foot deep," said owner, Mark Daniel.

One the corn maze it constructed, Daniel will switch to a drip irrigation for the corn field

In the meantime, Daniel hopes the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will move over his land so he can conserve resource and save money.

