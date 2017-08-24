Ambulance to be placed in Ochlocknee fire station

Folks who live out in Ochlocknee and rural Thomas County may soon see faster emergency response times. (Source: WALB)

Folks who live out in Ochlocknee and rural Thomas County may soon see faster emergency response times.

An ambulance will be placed at the Ochlocknee fire station starting on September 5th.

Right now, the average response time is 22 minutes in rural areas.

Fire officials said that could soon drop to 5 to 8 minutes with this new truck.

The county officials plan to add an ambulance to the Boston station in the next two years.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!