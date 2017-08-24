Thomas Co. commissioners approve city Pinetree Boulevard plan

After much debate - a plan has been approved to upgrade Pinetree Boulevard in Thomas County. (Source: WALB)

The new agreement with the City of Thomasville will allow the city to take ownership of Pinetree from West Jackson to East Jackson Street.

The city plans to add a roundabout at Magnolia Street and pave a new two lane road with a paved shoulder and curb and gutter improvements.

Commissioner Phillip Brown was the one 'no vote' on Tuesday night.

"You know this project is long overdue, but it's not what we told the citizens at the hearing. I can't support it," said Brown.

Commissioners voted on Tuesday to also allow Chairman Ken Hickey to sign a letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation accepting the $3 million grant for this project with the city.

