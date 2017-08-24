Thomas Co. commissioners approve city Pinetree Boulevard plan

The Valdosta city council is meeting and changes to a teen curfew ordinance are on the agenda.More >>
The Valdosta city council is meeting and changes to a teen curfew ordinance are on the agenda.More >>
A personal drive to keep tenants safe in the wake of the January tornado pushed one Dougherty County mobile home park owner to search for a solution.More >>
A personal drive to keep tenants safe in the wake of the January tornado pushed one Dougherty County mobile home park owner to search for a solution.More >>
South Georgia health care workers are making plans to protect children when hospitals are overwhelmed.More >>
South Georgia health care workers are making plans to protect children when hospitals are overwhelmed.More >>
For the first time since a fatal deputy involved shooting, Thomas County Sheriff's Office officials spoke on camera with WALB.More >>
For the first time since a fatal deputy involved shooting, Thomas County Sheriff's Office officials spoke on camera with WALB.More >>
Cordele Police and the GBI are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting.More >>
Cordele Police and the GBI are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting.More >>