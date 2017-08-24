Saturday's town hall meeting to discuss Albany crime

The meeting will take place at the East Albany Community Center (Source: WALB)

An Albany commissioner is asking the public to attend an upcoming town hall meeting to discuss recent crimes.

Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard organized the meeting after he heard from several people who were concerned with recent events.

Commissioner Howard said he plans to discuss the collaborative efforts between the city and county to stop some of these crimes, especially those making headlines like the recent drive-by shootings, car break-ins, and domestic violence.

Within the last week, many of the crimes have been solved thanks to the public's help. Commissioner Howard said he encourages residents to speak up with information.

"They are the eyes and ears of the community and if they don't get involved, then we would never be able to solve some of these petty crimes that are taking place in the community," Howard said.

The meeting will take place on Saturday, August 26, at 10:00 a.m. at the East Albany Community Center located on E. Oglethorpe Blvd.

City and county residents are encouraged to attend, not just those living in the East Albany area.

The commissioner said he wants to make sure that people view Albany and Dougherty County as safe areas to work and play.

