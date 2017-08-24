Applying to College Made Easy

Even if you’ve never applied, you’ll find the best way to tackle this process is to take it step-by-step. Here are five tips to remember while applying for college. (Source: Pixabay)

Applying for college is exciting, but it can also be overwhelming. You may be wondering, “Where do I begin?” Don’t worry – you’re not alone. Every student has asked this question when it comes to applying for college. Even if you’ve never applied, you’ll find the best way to tackle this process is to take it step-by-step.

The first question to ask yourself is simple – where do I see myself going to school? Start by researching the colleges you’re interested in and begin reaching out to those schools for information. As you narrow down your options and sign up for tours, the vision for your future will become clearer and soon you’ll know where your new home will be!

Here are five tips to remember while applying for college:

1. Collect information

Start exploring your prospective school’s website to get a sense of who they are and learn what majors and programs they offer. During this time, check out the Admissions web page to learn more about their admissions process.

2. Follow directions

Make note of important dates that relate to the application process and begin to gather all the appropriate paperwork, documents, and written statements. When it comes to filling out your application, be sure to read all the directions before writing anything down. That way, you can think about your answers and respond appropriately.

3. Be consistent

While filling out your application, make sure to use the same name and information throughout your application. Also, be yourself! Admissions officers want to know you and learn why you see yourself at that school. So, leave the answers you think they want to hear at home and let them know exactly who you are.

4. Get organized

Now that you’ve completed your application, you’ll want to make copies of each page and keep all of your paperwork in a folder. While you’re organizing your paperwork, go ahead and save all of the passwords and e-mails associated with your application process.

5. Get confirmation

Follow up with each school to ensure that your paperwork fell into the right hands. To do this, give the Admissions Office a call or include a stamped postcard in your application packet.



