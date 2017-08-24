Editorial: Local TV is important

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than from those big national cable outlets?

In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station delivers nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At WALB that’s what our LOCAL commitment is all about…

Severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live, your favorite NBC AND ABC shows and sports. We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the Southwest Georgia Community.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger DirecTV system is about to drop us – and break that critical link to our viewers.

We are currently working hard to make sure DirecTV customers continue to have access to WALB without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop WALB from their system.

We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. And remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at WALB.COM, our free news and weather apps, and also available through other local providers.

To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please click HERE.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!