WALB's Most Wanted: Anthony Wooted

On tonight's Most Wanted, Berrien County investigators are trying to track down an absconded sex offender, but they don't know where he is.

They want to locate 27-year-old Anthony Wooted. He was convicted of child molestation in 2010.

Deputies say he's failed to register as a sex offender, as is required by law.

His last known address was in the 1600 block of Ross Street, in Nashville.

If you know where Anthony Wooted is, call the Berrien County Sheriff's Office at 229-686-7071.

Tonight, Anthony Wooten becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

