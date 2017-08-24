Windsor Hotel prepares to celebrate 125th birthday

The hotel has 53 rooms. The owner said each room is different (Source; WALB)

The Windsor became a part of the Best Western Company in 2010 (Source: WALB)

The Windsor Hotel is more than a century old (Source: WALB)

A Southwest Georgia hotel will soon celebrate its 125th birthday. And after all these years, city officials said it still plays a big role downtown.

The Windsor Hotel was built in downtown Americus in 1892 as a way to attract northerners who were traveling south.

After hosting visitors for 80 years, the hotel closed in 1972 but was renovated during the city's downtown revitalization project in 1987.

Patrick Kay, Americus Main Street Director, said the hotel's history says a lot about the city.

"What was Americus like in the 1890s and 1910s that they needed a hotel for 100 people, and not just a basic hotel, the place is an architectural marvel," Kay told WALB News 10.

"We are so fortunate that the downtown has all of these historic assets," said Windsor Hotel owner Sharad Patel.

Kay said downtown businesses depend on not only the hotel's guests but staff as well because they also eat and shop in downtown.

Patel added that the hotel depends on a safe, clean, and inviting downtown.

The owner said the hotel had a great summer hosting people from all over. Now, the hotel is gearing up for its "125th Anniversary Celebration Gala."

The event will take place on September 16th, but the hotel encourages people to get their tickets now.

The hotel plans to take attendees back to the 1890s. They plan to serve a Victorian-style dinner influenced by a Titanic recipe book.

Georgia Southwestern State University students will provide much of the evening's entertainment. Costumed characters will interact with guests, some you may recognize.

Part of the gala's proceeds will go to Americus Main Street. Patel said that he likes to give back and wants to help beautify the city.

Tickets are $125 per person. The hotel is also offering a special package for those who'd like to spend the night. For more information, call the Windsor at 229-924-1555.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!