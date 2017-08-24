Albany Museum of Art set to reopen Thursday

Crews have been busy with adding some final touches (Source: WALB)

The museum was hit hard from the January storms (Source: WALB)

The Albany Museum of Art is set to reopen Thursday evening (Source: WALB)

After damage from the January storms forced the Albany Museum of Art to close its doors, the museum is preparing to open them once again.

The January 2nd storm caused the museum to close due to extensive damage, but Paula Williams, AMA's Executive Director, said the museum is ready to go.

"It's great. It's almost better than what it was in January. We have a lot to be thankful for," said Williams.

The museum will debut with brand new walls, sheetrock, flooring, and a roof.

Williams told WALB News 10 that the community was extremely helpful with the museum's rebuilding efforts.

"Our members are so important to us. They’re really the lifeblood of this museum. They’re the ones that helped us to continue services and programming while we were closed," said Williams.

The Albany Museum of Art plans to host a "Grand Reopening Celebration" on August 24th.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., museum members and VIPs will get the first look inside the renovated building.

Then, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the museum will open to the public.

The museum is also hosting a couple of events this weekend.

A "Family Fun Day" is set to happen at the museum this Saturday, August 26th, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Katie Baker, an NYC artist, will also be in Albany this weekend. She's set to host a "Mixed Media Workshop" on Saturday as well.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!