Thomasville police eat with protesters

Thomasville protesters stopped their march temporarily to eat with members of law enforcement.

Protesters brought out tents and grilled chicken and beef brats during the protests outside the Thomasville Police Department and the Sheriff's office Wednesday.

Several deputies with the police department and the Sheriff's office saw the good food and stopped by to have lunch with the protesters.

Law enforcement members said they hope Wednesday's unity will build a better relationship with the community.

"We are a community, and regardless of the situation, someone lost their life. Right or wrong, it's no different. So we are here to be a part of the community hear their complaints, and make sure it remains peaceful," said Captain Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

Tuesday night, the Thomas County NAACP branch called for the resignation of Sheriff Carlton Powell.

The protests follow a fatal deputy involved shooting last week.

