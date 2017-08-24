Things to know for Thursday

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN CORDELE

Cordele Police and the GBI are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting. Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez said police responded to the scene on the 900 block of 15th Avenue Wednesday night around 9:30. No suspect information has been released.

DAWSON’S POLICE CHIEF IS OUT

Dawson's long-time police chief is out of a job this morning after entering a guilty plea in court. Prosecutors said in February, Charlie Whitehead signed a certificate of inspection on a stolen trailer for a friend, Monica Johnson, without actually inspecting the trailer. As a part of his plea deal, Whitehead was ordered to resign from his job and can never work in law enforcement with the county ever again. As a first offender, at the end of the year-long probation, Whitehead will have this criminal charge wiped from his record. Whitehead has been called to testify in the stolen trailer trial next Monday.

SABAL TRAIL OPPONENTS CLAIM VICTORY

Opponents of the Sabal Trail natural gas claimed victory in a federal court order this week. The pipeline runs from Alabama to Florida, passing through Southwest Georgia. In a 2 to 1 ruling Tuesday, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with the Sierra Club, an environmental group, that the assessment of an environmental impact study on the Sabal Trail pipeline was "inadequate." According to the ruling, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s work did not contain enough information on the greenhouse gas emissions that will result from burning the gas the pipelines will carry. The court said, "in all other respects, we conclude that FERC acted properly."

SHOTS FIRED AT BURGER KING

Albany police are investigating after someone tried to rob a Burger King at gun point. It happened at the Burger King in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard Tuesday night around 10:30. Witnesses told police a man came into the restaurant and immediately fired two shots into the ceiling. The man was wearing a long sleeved black shirt, black pants, and a black shirt tied around his face. Witnesses heard the robber ask, "Where's the money?" Nothing was taken from the restaurant.

POWERBALL WINNER

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot of $758.7 million was claimed by one winning ticket sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot was the second largest grand prize in the U.S. and was the largest prize to be claimed by a single ticket. The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre said six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

