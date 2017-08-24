Cordele Police, GBI investigate double homicide

Cordele Police and the GBI are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting.

Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez said police responded to the scene on the 900 block of 15th Avenue Wednesday night around 9:30.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

No information about a suspect has been released either.

Investigators were still on the scene early Thursday morning and said they expect to be on the scene throughout the morning.

