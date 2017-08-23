Powerball players' wishlist if they win the second largest jackpot

Hundreds of South Georgians were placing their bets on the second largest jackpot ever.

The Powerball jackpot ballooned to a whopping $700 million.

There have been 21 consecutive drawings without a winner dating back to June 19th.

If you took the cash option it would be $433 million before taxes.

There were steady streams of customers at most South Georgia convenience stores buying the $2 tickets.

We asked some of the players what they would do if they won.

"Well, first of all, I'm going to make sure my family is taken care of, and pay off all the bills. Then the second thing I'm going to do is I'm going on a long vacation," Max Evans remarked.

"First of all take care of all my kids, my immediate family. Buy me an RV, with no address, and throw away my cell phone," Lucy Williams remarked.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were: 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball number was 4.

