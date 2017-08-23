Albany church to giveaway boxes of food, personal hygiene items

Cordele Police and the GBI are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting.More >>
Protesters brought out tents and grilled chicken and beef brats during the protests outside the Thomasville Police Department and the Sheriff's office Wednesday.More >>
After all these years, Americus officials said The Windsor Hotel still plays a big role downtown.More >>
After damage from the January storms forced the Albany Museum of Art to close its doors, the museum is preparing to open them once again.More >>
One winning Powerball ticket was sold, Sabal Trail opponents claim victory after a court ruling, and more.More >>
