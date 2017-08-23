Albany church to giveaway boxes of food, personal hygiene items

An Albany church wants to feed Southwest Georgia families in need.

First Apostolic Church and Teleperformance is partnering with Feed the Children to feed 400 families.

Teleperformance will be delivering a truckload of items next week.

Each family will receive a 25-pound box of food and a 15-pound box of personal hygiene products.

Last year, the church handed out hundreds of backpacks.

"It is a great opportunity to be able to do this for so many people. Teleperformance needs to be commended in this city for having the mindset to want to feed the people that are hungry," said Bishop Betty Jackson.

Each family will need to bring a form of identification to pick up boxes.

They'll also be given one voucher which will be given out on a first come, first serve basis next Monday between 10 and 1 at Turner Job Corps located on 2000 Schilling Avenue.

