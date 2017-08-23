ATC launches leadership program for students

Albany Technical College hopes to train new leaders with its new program.

The school launched the President Leadership Institute Program Wednesday afternoon.

It's a free program focused on helping students becomes better leaders in their community.

During the program, students will gain exposure to the arts, participate in workshops, develop civic understanding and give back to the community through service.

President Dr. Anthony Parker explained the program gives commuter students a chance to participate in campus life activities.

"We also want to create a citizen who is more prepared not only to go to work but to contribute to the community," Dr. Parker remarked.

"Become a better person with the community like help out the program like also like once I graduate and stuff like come back give back to the community and also be a helpful person," explained Dartavies Scott, a student at Albany Tech.

The leadership program is open to students who are currently enrolled in at least six credit hours and have not completed more than 18 credit hours.

Those interested must complete and submit a program application by the first week of the semester and they must attend an orientation and a luncheon with the President and his Cabinet.

