Health officials warn world travelers that Zika is still a threat

Zika is still an issue and health officials want people to continue to be cautious. (Source: WALB)

Southwest Georgia health officials are warning people not to let their guards down when it comes to Zika and other mosquito borne illnesses.

The CDC reported there are five travel related cases of the Zika Virus in Georgia, but no cases related to Georgia mosquitoes.

All five cases were people who traveled to foreign countries where Zika is still an epidemic, like many parts of South America.

"So all the prevention methods that we put out there about using repellant especially when you are in a country that has Zika activity. That's very important be aware of that," said Health Department Epidemiologist Jacqueline Jenkins.

Health officials said most people who contract Zika have mild effects, but it is linked to birth defects in pregnant women.

Anyone interested in more information can visit the CDC's Risk of Zika Travel Information page.

