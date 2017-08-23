Evaluation day: ASU kicks off it's final fall scrimmage

Albany State held it's second fall scrimmage Wednesday afternoon into the evening out at the ASU Coliseum.

T-Minus 10 days until Albany State kicks off its season at home against Valdosta State

The Golden Rams hit the field around 4 p.m. in the heat of the sun.

The team is still gelling together as a unit and finding it's identity.

Rookie head coach Gabe Giardina is also still shuffling around names on the depth chart.

It was judgment day for his new bunch--and Giardina is happy with the energy and effort so far in camp.

"We're pretty close. We've got a lot of guys stepping up, Today's a big evaluation day for us to solidify some things. Obviously quarterback, and then I think we've got a pretty good running back. (McKinley) Habersham is pretty salty back there. And I think defensively we're battling 3 or 4 spots."

the QB competition is currently between senior transfer Stephon Masha and redshirt freshman Chancellor Johnson.

Giardina isn't putting a deadline on the decision.

The Golden Rams have a 7 p.m. kickoff September 2nd against the Blazers at the ASU Coliseum.

