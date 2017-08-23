Thomasville football seeking a historical start to the season

The Thomasville Bulldogs got their season off to a great, yet late start this past Friday night.

Thomasville defeated Cairo 37-8 at Veterans Memorial.

Lightning delayed Friday night's game to a 10:05 start, so we didn't get any highlights.

The only proof of the win is the shiny Syrup catcher trophy atop Zach Grage's desk.

It won't get any earlier for the Bulldogs.

Next up is another fierce rival Thomas County Central.

They haven't beaten the Yellow Jackets since 2009--and have lost 12 of the last 13 meetings.

On top of that--the dogs haven't started the season 2-0 since 1989.

"Most of our kids and some of our coaches weren't even born yet," Grage admitted. "Beating Cairo and Central in the same season hasn't happened since 1991. So there's a lot of things that are going in, and don't forget we have to play Friday night. It's big and you can't put any words on it."

A win Friday night would mean 700 all-time victories.

It would also tie the all-time rivalry record at 25 wins a piece.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

