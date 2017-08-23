WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/23/17): Baconton's Jones dominates all 3 phases

Football is played out in three phases: offense, defense and special teams.

Caleb Jones dominated each of those for Baconton Charter to open the season.

The Sophomore Caleb Jones is the first Albany-Area WALB player of the week of 2017.

Jones did it all for the Blazers in their 46-0 win over Pataula Charter.

Defensively he had this interception which he returned 40 yards.

Jones also had 2 carries for 2 touchdowns and 76 yards--that's efficiency.

He put the bow on an excellent performance with a 57-yard punt return touchdown.

It appeared easy Friday night, and he credits the coaches preparing he and the team.

"Me preparing is from all of the coaching staff making us practice everyday and even on the days we don't want to they make us," said Jones. "So us doing that is going to make us way better."

Jones also had a reception for 11 yards and amassed 118 total punt return yards.

A complete effort on all three sides.

He'll need a similar performance Friday night at Pelham if his Blazers want a chance.

