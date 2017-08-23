Thomasville residents speak out at county commission meeting

Thomasville residents continue to speak out and demand answers after a fatal deputy involved shooting, with more than a dozen of them showing up to a county commission meeting.

"I look for Mr. Carlton, I love him dearly but where were you? My family is hurt right now," said one concerned resident.

On Tuesday night, Thomasville residents filled the room at a regularly scheduled Thomas County Commission meeting, voicing their concerns about the fatal deputy involved shooting.

Herbert Gilbert, 37 was shot and killed in that shooting by Drug Squad agent Josh Smith last Tuesday.

"Why haven't we got an apology or some type of press release from the sheriff's office? I understand the GBI is handling their part but any law enforcement, any law enforcement agency can give a statement," said another concerned resident.

Just minutes after the shooting took place, the sheriff's office requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Since then, the GBI has been interviewing witnesses and reviewing body camera and dash cam footage to determine if use of force was necessary.

Many people at the meeting stood up one by one to ask Sheriff Carlton Powell to speak out about the incident and his plans with moving forward.

"The law enforcement system of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office is eroding and needs to be updated," said Lucinda Brown, President of the NAACP Thomas County Branch

Brown made a request for the sheriff's resignation.

"New leadership is necessary in TCSO before there can be an update of the system. So we declare the immediate resignation of Sheriff Carlton Powell," said Brown.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office officials said Smith has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

