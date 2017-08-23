Lowndes Co. plans to update flood area maps

Lowndes County flood maps were last updated in 2008. (Source: WALB)

Flood maps will be receiving an update in Lowndes County in the upcoming months.

The Georgia Flood Map Program will be conducting a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood update for Lowndes County.

The Florida Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Division will also be doing a Flood Insurance Study as well as Flood Insurance Map Rate.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said that this all stems from the maps not having any updates since 2008.

Dukes said residents can expect to see a variety of specialists throughout their neighborhoods.

The specialists may need to access private property.

“We want to let everyone know this doesn't have anything to do with your property values or your taxes or anything like that. These are the maps that are developed for us to plan for flood purposes as well as flood rate insurance,” said Dukes.

The accessing and data collecting will take place from September through February of 2018.

