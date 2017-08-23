Litter welcomes visitors to Albany, commissioners express concern

The trash is just near East Oglethorpe Blvd. (Source: WALB)

Just days before hundreds of visitors are expected in East Albany, city commissioners said the road visitors will come in on is trashed.

The concerns came up just three days before Albany State University would host its season opening football game.

The trash is just near East Oglethorpe, near the stadium.

Public Works employees cut the grass, but some commissioners are upset that they did not pick up the trash first.

Commissioners said the grass needed to be cut, but now the trash becomes a bigger issue.

Commissioner Jon Howard suggested that groups or jail inmates could help pick up the trash just before the city mows.

"When you have visitors come in, sometimes their first impression is the last impression and we want to make sure that we are a clean and safe environment," said Howard.

Howard said there wouldn't be an issue if there wasn't so much litter, to begin with. He said that people shouldn't be throwing their trash away on the street.

