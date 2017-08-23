DCSS sees more students to start year

Hundreds more students went to school from the start this year than last year. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County School System leaders are pleased by the start of school this year.

They said there is a couple hundred more students in class at the start of the school year than last year at this time.

School System Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said the trend has been that people ease their children into the school year.

He said they usually don't have a good idea of how many students they have until Labor Day.

Sumner said the system believes this year was so successful thanks to parents and the efforts of school leaders to get parents to enroll their students in the proper school.

"By having more kids in school sooner, the educational outcome of those kids is likely to be better. So we are kind of excited about that," said Sumner.

Although more kids came to school at the start of the year, the Department of Education expects the system to lose about 150 students each year.

