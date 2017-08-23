Moultrie celebrates new Community Policing Center

Mayor Bill McIntosh did the honors of cutting the ribbon at the new Policing Community Center. (Source: WALB)

Community leaders, law enforcement and residents of Moultrie celebrated the grand opening of the new Community Policing Center.

The Moultrie Police Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new center on Wednesday in downtown.

As the police department celebrated the grand opening of the new center, it also took steps to help bridge the gap between police and the community.

Mayor Bill McIntosh said that this facility comes at a time where the police and the community need to be on the same page.

“When people know what's going on, hear something and know something's not right, that gives an opportunity and heads up to the police to share that information,” said McIntosh.

Police hope the building's location away from the police department will make residents more comfortable and give them better access to officers.

Police Chief Frank Lange said that Moultrie has always been a trailblazer and this will only add to the betterment of the city.

“When we partner with the communities that we serve, we have a much more success rate in solving crimes and preventing crimes because we have citizens input,” said Lange.

Following the deputy-involved shooting in Thomasville Georgia, McIntosh hopes this will help eliminate some mistrust between law enforcement and community members.

“This kind of relationship between the professional policemen and citizens can only be a positive thing, can only help,” said McIntosh.

The new Community Policing Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

