Federal ruling seen as 'victory' for pipeline opponents

Opponents of an underground natural gas pipeline that runs through Southwest Georgia claim victory in a federal court order this week.

In a 2 to 1 ruling Tuesday, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with the Sierra Club, an environmental group, that the assessment of an environmental impact study on the Sabal Trail pipeline was "inadequate."

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) handled the assessment.

According to the ruling, FERC's work did not contain enough information on the greenhouse gas emissions that will result from burning the gas the pipelines will carry.

The court said "in all other respects, we conclude that FERC acted properly."

We spoke with one vocal opponent of the pipeline, Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta, who thinks the ruling could impact the construction of a compressor station, a massive natural gas pump that is planned for construction in Dougherty County in 2020.

A spokesperson for Sabal said they don't think the ruling will have "an adverse effect on Sabal Trail's operations at this time."

Georgia ecological groups like the Flint Riverkeeper are saying the decision is a win for them.

"In terms of what this means for the life of this pipeline and whether or not it will be allowed to continue to operate, that's an open question. This is not a bad thing, it's a court victory," said Gordon Rogers with the Flint RiverKeepers.

Rogers said the group should have a clearer picture of what the vote means in the next several weeks.

The natural gas pipeline also runs from Alabama to Florida, passing through parts of southwest Georgia.

