Dougherty County's plan to stop the violence nears completion

Hayes said he is not happy with the high number of black men killed in Albany and Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Leaders have met several times to discuss issues and possible solutions. (Source: WALB)

Commissioner John Hayes has been working on a plan to end violence in the community. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County commissioner is just weeks away from rolling out a plan he hopes will diminish the number of black male homicides in the area.

Commissioner John Hayes said he and dozens of other community leaders have been working on what they consider to be one of the most important social crises in the community right now.

"The violence and crime in our community is all over the news all the time it seems," said Hayes. "The remedy and the solution to that has been a lot slower in coming it seems."

Hayes and dozens of other community leaders have been dedicating numerous hours to find some sort of a solution to reduce the number of homicides of black men within the community.

"Our time has been largely devoted to what we believe will be a very comprehensive, viable and very sustainable plan," said Hayes.

Law enforcement leaders in Albany and Dougherty County, as well as representatives from the GBI, DA's office, public defenders office, local state delegations and even the local judiciary, have joined Hayes' team.

"It's very exciting," said Representative Darrel Ealum.

Ealum is one of the many people who has attended the meetings.

"Those young children who are in the environment and they need help, they need encouragement, they need a support structure around them," said Ealum.

The group is not yet ready to release all aspects of the plan, but Hayes said it is compiled of several different ways to address the bigger issue.

"There are some great programs we are looking at doing that I won't go into right now, but we think there will be some very effective activities," explained Hayes.

Hayes said many community groups are already working to address the issue. This plan will incorporate all the groups.

"This will take a full course press if you will, meaning that every member of our community has a part. We are all stakeholders in this particular project," said Hayes.

Commissioner Hayes said recently some big industry leaders and social welfare professionals have attended the meetings.

