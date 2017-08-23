Solar eclipse glasses to be donated to Astronomers Without Borders

Furlow Charter School is collecting solar glasses from the August 21st Solar Eclipse to donate to Astronomers Without Borders. (Source: WALB)

Furlow Charter School is collecting solar glasses from the August 21 solar eclipse to donate to Astronomers Without Borders.

The glasses will be redistributed across South America and Asia for the 2019 total solar eclipse.

They will be used to aid STEM education in schools that can't afford to provide glasses for their students.

Glasses can be dropped off in the Furlow Lobby or with Furlow's Middle School Science Adviser Brent Moore.

