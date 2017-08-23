Students travel to Madagascar without leaving the classroom

7th grade student Elizabeth Kennedy enjoys project because it brings out her competitive side. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw lent the school Madagascar hissing cockroaches for the project. (Source: WALB)

A microscope was set up for students to see organisms found in moss. (Source: WALB)

Creatures like this bird were spread out through the room for students to find and analyze. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia students made a trip to Madagascar this week without needing a passport.

Students from both Lee County Middle Schools searched for and learned about anthropods, mammals and reptiles, and those more native to the island.

There were even some made-up creatures in the mix.

Once found, students were able to give them their own names.

Students also viewed organisms through a microscope and learned about Madagascar hissing cockroaches, loaned to the school by Chehaw.

For one student, taking part in these projects lets her challenge herself.

"It gets challenging, but I've always liked challenges because I like to push myself and do more stuff than everybody," said seventh grader Elizabeth Kennedy.

The seventh graders' next project is called Organelle Wars.

Students will create a campaign in a small group with the goal of convincing the school that their assigned organelle is the most important.

